Jessie K. Liu nominated to be U.S. at...

Jessie K. Liu nominated to be U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Jessie K. Liu, a former Justice Department deputy assistant attorney general, was nominated to be U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, the White House said in a statement Monday. Liu, 44, is deputy general counsel for the Treasury Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
read this folks Jun 7 whos got the money 1
liar in chief .... Jun 1 nutty buddy1 1
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko Jun 1 nutty buddy 1
hillary would had won the election without russ... Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
Trumps a nut Jun 1 nutty buddy 2
many lies told by trump Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
who the f*** is kim jung il's Jun 1 x north korean 2 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC