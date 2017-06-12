Jessie K. Liu nominated to be U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia
Jessie K. Liu, a former Justice Department deputy assistant attorney general, was nominated to be U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, the White House said in a statement Monday. Liu, 44, is deputy general counsel for the Treasury Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|read this folks
|Jun 7
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC