James O'Keefe sued for $1 million over video sting
O'Keefe and his organization posted some of the videos online last October, purporting to show efforts by Democrats to provoke violence at Donald Trump's campaign rallies and events. The recordings led two Democratic operatives, Robert Creamer and Scott Foval, to leave their posts even as they decried O'Keefe's tactics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
|Does Trumps wife date
|May 27
|White house
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC