IRS Tries to Crack Down on Legal Marijuana Businesses in Pot-Friendly States
In a handful of states around the country - including Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and the District of Columbia - residents are now legally allowed to own and smoke certain quantities of weed, while more than half of the other U.S. states have authorized marijuana use for medical purposes. But recreational use and sale of pot remains a crime under federal law, just like other drug trafficking, so offsetting tax deductions by businesses peddling these goods are expressly barred by the tax code.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The CPA Technology Advisor.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|read this folks
|Jun 7
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC