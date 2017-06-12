IRS Tries to Crack Down on Legal Marijuana Businesses in Pot-Friendly States

In a handful of states around the country - including Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and the District of Columbia - residents are now legally allowed to own and smoke certain quantities of weed, while more than half of the other U.S. states have authorized marijuana use for medical purposes. But recreational use and sale of pot remains a crime under federal law, just like other drug trafficking, so offsetting tax deductions by businesses peddling these goods are expressly barred by the tax code.

