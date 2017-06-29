IRS probes drug company-funded patient assistance charity

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is probing whether a patient-assistance charity wrongly gave a benefit to its pharmaceutical company donors by returning most of the money they donated as payments for drugs they make, court papers show. The inquiry focuses on Good Days, which operates a co-pay assistance program that it says since 2003 has provided more than $1 billion in assistance to patients to buy expensive drugs for chronic and terminal diseases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.