IRS probes drug company-funded patient assistance charity
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is probing whether a patient-assistance charity wrongly gave a benefit to its pharmaceutical company donors by returning most of the money they donated as payments for drugs they make, court papers show. The inquiry focuses on Good Days, which operates a co-pay assistance program that it says since 2003 has provided more than $1 billion in assistance to patients to buy expensive drugs for chronic and terminal diseases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liar in chief ....
|13 hr
|Civic Infidel
|2
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|13 hr
|Civic Infidel
|3
|Share The Wealth !
|13 hr
|Civic Infidel
|2
|people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r...
|13 hr
|Civic Infidel
|2
|turn the camera on sean s what is white house h...
|13 hr
|Civic Infidel
|2
|hope the democrats hold trump
|13 hr
|Civic Infidel
|2
|mconnel loses heath care bill tomorrow
|Jun 22
|releaseyourtaxes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC