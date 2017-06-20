In just one year, nearly 1.3 million ...

In just one year, nearly 1.3 million Americans needed hospital care for opioid-related issues

Read more: The Washington Post

The coast-to-coast opioid epidemic is swamping hospitals, with government data published Tuesday showing 1.27 million emergency room visits or inpatient stays for opioid-related issues in a single year. The 2014 numbers, the latest available for every state and the District of Columbia, reflect a 64 percent increase for inpatient care and a 99 percent jump for emergency room treatment compared to figures from 2005.

Chicago, IL

