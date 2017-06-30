Important Changes To Illinois LLC Act...

Important Changes To Illinois LLC Act Take Effect July 1

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Changes to the Illinois Limited Liability Company Act set to take effect on July 1, 2017 may impact either your current Illinois LLCs or your future ventures. The changes generally serve to conform Illinois law more closely to a model law for limited liability companies drafted by the National Conference of Commissioners on Uniform State Laws that has already been adopted by 15 states and the District of Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liar in chief .... Thu Civic Infidel 2
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko Thu Civic Infidel 3
Share The Wealth ! Thu Civic Infidel 2
people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r... Thu Civic Infidel 2
turn the camera on sean s what is white house h... Thu Civic Infidel 2
hope the democrats hold trump Thu Civic Infidel 2
mconnel loses heath care bill tomorrow Jun 22 releaseyourtaxes 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,226 • Total comments across all topics: 282,152,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC