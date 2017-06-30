Important Changes To Illinois LLC Act Take Effect July 1
Changes to the Illinois Limited Liability Company Act set to take effect on July 1, 2017 may impact either your current Illinois LLCs or your future ventures. The changes generally serve to conform Illinois law more closely to a model law for limited liability companies drafted by the National Conference of Commissioners on Uniform State Laws that has already been adopted by 15 states and the District of Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liar in chief ....
|Thu
|Civic Infidel
|2
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Thu
|Civic Infidel
|3
|Share The Wealth !
|Thu
|Civic Infidel
|2
|people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r...
|Thu
|Civic Infidel
|2
|turn the camera on sean s what is white house h...
|Thu
|Civic Infidel
|2
|hope the democrats hold trump
|Thu
|Civic Infidel
|2
|mconnel loses heath care bill tomorrow
|Jun 22
|releaseyourtaxes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC