ICBA backs lawsuit challenging credit union membership rule

The Independent Community Bankers of America has filed a brief supporting the American Bankers Association's field-of-membership lawsuit against the National Credit Union Administration. The ABA's lawsuit, filed on Dec. 7 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, challenges revisions to the field-of-membership regulation that the NCUA adopted in early December.

