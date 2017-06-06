ICBA backs lawsuit challenging credit union membership rule
The Independent Community Bankers of America has filed a brief supporting the American Bankers Association's field-of-membership lawsuit against the National Credit Union Administration. The ABA's lawsuit, filed on Dec. 7 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, challenges revisions to the field-of-membership regulation that the NCUA adopted in early December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Banker.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|read this folks
|19 hr
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC