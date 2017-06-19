Hot dog facts, figures and folklore: Best Grocery Store Hot Dog contest
President Dwight D. Eisenhower loved his hot dogs. In fact, this humble meat treat has been served at several White House state dinners since Franklin Roosevelt served them to King George IV during a British reigning monarch's first visit to a former colony in 1939.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mconnel loses heath care bill tomorrow
|Thu
|releaseyourtaxes
|1
|Work from home (internet analyst)
|Jun 20
|Truckee
|1
|Christie sold Out NJ to a corrupt Boss for deca...
|Jun 18
|Pastor
|1
|Christie most hated governor in American History
|Jun 18
|Take Heed
|1
|Share The Wealth !
|Jun 16
|Frank Underwood
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 13
|iowaboy2
|2
|read this folks
|Jun 7
|whos got the money
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC