HHS announces the availability of $19...

HHS announces the availability of $195 million to expand substance...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Emery County Progress

The Department of Health and Human Services announced the availability of $195 million in a new funding opportunity for community health centers to expand access to mental health and substance abuse services focusing on the treatment, prevention and awareness of opioid abuse in all U.S. states, territories and the District of Columbia. The awards are expected to be made in September of this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Emery County Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
turn the camera on sean s what is white house h... Mon call congressman 1
people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r... Mon impeach trump 1
mconnel loses heath care bill tomorrow Jun 22 releaseyourtaxes 1
Work from home (internet analyst) Jun 20 Truckee 1
Christie sold Out NJ to a corrupt Boss for deca... Jun 18 Pastor 1
Christie most hated governor in American History Jun 18 Take Heed 1
Share The Wealth ! Jun 16 Frank Underwood 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,273 • Total comments across all topics: 282,065,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC