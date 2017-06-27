HHS announces the availability of $195 million to expand substance...
The Department of Health and Human Services announced the availability of $195 million in a new funding opportunity for community health centers to expand access to mental health and substance abuse services focusing on the treatment, prevention and awareness of opioid abuse in all U.S. states, territories and the District of Columbia. The awards are expected to be made in September of this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Emery County Progress.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turn the camera on sean s what is white house h...
|Mon
|call congressman
|1
|people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r...
|Mon
|impeach trump
|1
|mconnel loses heath care bill tomorrow
|Jun 22
|releaseyourtaxes
|1
|Work from home (internet analyst)
|Jun 20
|Truckee
|1
|Christie sold Out NJ to a corrupt Boss for deca...
|Jun 18
|Pastor
|1
|Christie most hated governor in American History
|Jun 18
|Take Heed
|1
|Share The Wealth !
|Jun 16
|Frank Underwood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC