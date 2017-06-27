Group Sues Uber Over Lack of Wheelchair Access
A Washington, D.C.-based civil rights group has filed a lawsuit against Uber, alleging that the ride-hailing company has chosen to not to include wheelchair-accessible vehicles in its services. The Equal Rights Center brought the lawsuit under the American with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination against those with disabilities, including in transportation.
