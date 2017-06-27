Group Sues Uber Over Lack of Wheelcha...

Group Sues Uber Over Lack of Wheelchair Access

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

A Washington, D.C.-based civil rights group has filed a lawsuit against Uber, alleging that the ride-hailing company has chosen to not to include wheelchair-accessible vehicles in its services. The Equal Rights Center brought the lawsuit under the American with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination against those with disabilities, including in transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liar in chief .... 2 hr Civic Infidel 2
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko 2 hr Civic Infidel 3
Share The Wealth ! 2 hr Civic Infidel 2
people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r... 2 hr Civic Infidel 2
turn the camera on sean s what is white house h... 2 hr Civic Infidel 2
hope the democrats hold trump 2 hr Civic Infidel 2
mconnel loses heath care bill tomorrow Jun 22 releaseyourtaxes 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,622 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC