Galvin rejects White House request for voter data

Massachusetts Secretary of State William F. Galvin's office is denying the Trump administration's request for voting data as part of a White House probe into voter fraud. In an e-mail Friday, the Elections Division of Galvin's office said it "will not be providing any voter information to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity."

