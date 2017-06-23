Future child support cases to use widely accepted 'Income Shares'
The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services announced today that the most widely used method nationwide to calculate child support will begin to be applied to new cases in Illinois starting July 1, following a bipartisan law signed by Governor Bruce Rauner last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Daily News.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mconnel loses heath care bill tomorrow
|Thu
|releaseyourtaxes
|1
|Work from home (internet analyst)
|Jun 20
|Truckee
|1
|Christie sold Out NJ to a corrupt Boss for deca...
|Jun 18
|Pastor
|1
|Christie most hated governor in American History
|Jun 18
|Take Heed
|1
|Share The Wealth !
|Jun 16
|Frank Underwood
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 13
|iowaboy2
|2
|read this folks
|Jun 7
|whos got the money
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC