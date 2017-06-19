FTC files to block merger of fantasy ...

FTC files to block merger of fantasy sports sites

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

The Federal Trade Commission said on Monday that it will seek to block an attempted merger between two fantasy sports betting websites, DraftKings and FanDuel. The FTC said in a release that it has authorized legal action to prevent the merger between the two companies - which are the two biggest platforms in the online sports betting market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christie sold Out NJ to a corrupt Boss for deca... Sun Pastor 1
Christie most hated governor in American History Sun Take Heed 1
Share The Wealth ! Jun 16 Frank Underwood 1
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko Jun 13 iowaboy2 2
read this folks Jun 7 whos got the money 1
liar in chief .... Jun 1 nutty buddy1 1
hillary would had won the election without russ... Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,881,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC