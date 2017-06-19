Forty-Two States Add Construction Job...

Forty-Two States Add Construction Jobs Between May 2016, 2017

10 hrs ago

Forty-two states added construction jobs between May 2016 and May 2017 amid growing demand for construction services, while 25 states and the District of Columbia lost construction jobs between April and May as firms struggle to find enough workers, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of Labor Department data. Association officials said workforce shortages appear to be impacting construction employment in parts of the country.

