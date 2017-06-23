Federal appeals court upholds ruling against D.C. on special-needs students
A federal appeals court on Friday ruled that the D.C. government is not doing enough to find and assist young children with special needs who have not yet entered the school system. In a 3-0 ruling, the court upheld an earlier decision that found a "persistent failure" by city officials to provide services for some of the city's most vulnerable children and their families.
