Featured Sweepstakes: Win a Trip to the Kennedy Space Center

Enter the NASA "Summer of Mars" sweepstakes by June 30, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a four-night trip to Florida's Kennedy Space Center for four people, including airfare, hotel, tickets to the Space Center, lunch with an astronaut, and a VIP tour. To enter, provide the requested contact information on the sweepstakes landing page and press "Submit."

