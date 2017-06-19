Featured Sweepstakes: Win a 4-Day Trip to Jamaica for 2

Enter the Seagram's "Jamaica Me Happy" sweepstakes by July 24, 2017, for a chance to win the grand prize: a four-day trip to Jamaica for two people, including airfare, three nights at Jewel Dunn's River Resort & Spa in Mammee Bay, Ocho Rios, meals, and VIP lounge access. To enter, provide the requested contact information on the sweepstakes landing page and press "Submit."

Start the conversation, or Read more at InsideFlyer.