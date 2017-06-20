Ed. Dept. Demands More Detail From States' ESSA Plans
The Trump administration has given three states-Delaware, Nevada, and New Mexico-a detailed list of information that they need to supply in order to get their plans for the Every Student Succeeds Act approved. And some of the asks, especially for Delaware, offer clues as to how strict or flexible the U.S. Department of Education will be in interpreting parts of ESSA.
