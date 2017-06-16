Donald Trump's Attorney Marc Kasowitz Hit With Ethics Complaints
Complaints have been lodged with the District of Columbia and New York City Bar Associations against President Donald Trump 's personal defense attorney Marc Kasowitz, calling for an investigation to determine if he has breached rules of professional conduct. Separate complaints were filed over the week against Kasowitz by the Campaign for Accountability , a nonprofit government watchdog organization, and by attorney Neil Goldfarb , a former board member of the American Civil Liberties Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Share The Wealth !
|Fri
|Frank Underwood
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 13
|iowaboy2
|2
|read this folks
|Jun 7
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC