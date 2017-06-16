Donald Trump's Attorney Marc Kasowitz Hit With Ethics Complaints

Complaints have been lodged with the District of Columbia and New York City Bar Associations against President Donald Trump 's personal defense attorney Marc Kasowitz, calling for an investigation to determine if he has breached rules of professional conduct. Separate complaints were filed over the week against Kasowitz by the Campaign for Accountability , a nonprofit government watchdog organization, and by attorney Neil Goldfarb , a former board member of the American Civil Liberties Union.

