Documents: Doctor arrested at Trump Hotel spoke of McVeigh

A Pennsylvania doctor with an assault-style rifle and a handgun told an acquaintance that he was driving to see the president and that he had survival supplies, multiple cellphones and enough ammunition to make his car resemble Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh "on a camping trip," according to charging documents filed Thursday. Bryan Moles, 43, was arrested at Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington on Wednesday and faces charges of unlawful possession and transportation of a firearm.

