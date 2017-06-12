Doctor arrested at Trump Hotel back in custody until trial
This image provided by U.S. District Court shows a photo of numerous weapons recovered by police from Bryan Moles home in Pennsylvania, that include five long firearms, a machete, and ammunition, as well as drug paraphernalia. The photo was used as a court exhibit on June 15, 2017, after Moles was taken back into custody for violating the conditions of his release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Tue
|iowaboy2
|2
|read this folks
|Jun 7
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC