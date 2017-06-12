Doctor arrested at Trump Hotel back i...

Doctor arrested at Trump Hotel back in custody until trial

A man previously arrested with guns at Trump International Hotel has been taken back into custody for violating the conditions of his release after apparently returning to the capital. U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia spokesman Bill Miller says a judge said Thursday that Bryan Moles must be held until trial and undergo an initial forensic screening to determine his competency.

