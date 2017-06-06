District Court Again Orders FTA To Provide An SEIS for Purple Line Expansion Project
In an interesting decision by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on May 22, the District Court again held that a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement must be provided by the Federal Transit Administration and the Maryland and local District of Columbia public transit officials regarding the planned expansion of the "Purple Line Project" into Maryland.
