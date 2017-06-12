Did the Trumps Invite Mostly White Ch...

Did the Trumps Invite Mostly White Children to the Easter Egg Roll? We Still Don't Know

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New Urban Legends

The White House has yet to release a list of schools or districts invited to the annual event after some claimed children in attendance appeared less diverse than in previous years. In late April 2017, liberal web sites raised questions about whether President Donald Trump's White House had invited primarily white children to the administration's first Easter Egg Roll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
read this folks Jun 7 whos got the money 1
liar in chief .... Jun 1 nutty buddy1 1
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko Jun 1 nutty buddy 1
hillary would had won the election without russ... Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
Trumps a nut Jun 1 nutty buddy 2
many lies told by trump Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
who the f*** is kim jung il's Jun 1 x north korean 2 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,893 • Total comments across all topics: 281,714,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC