DC: Metro Completes Major Escalator R...

DC: Metro Completes Major Escalator Replacement Project at Woodley Park

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Mass Transit

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has completed a major capital project to replace six escalators at Woodley Park Station, including the three longest escalators in the District of Columbia. Metro's contractor, KONE, replaced the escalators two at a time in succession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liar in chief .... Jun 1 nutty buddy1 1
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko Jun 1 nutty buddy 1
hillary would had won the election without russ... Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
Trumps a nut Jun 1 nutty buddy 2
many lies told by trump Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
who the f*** is kim jung il's Jun 1 x north korean 2 1
Does Trumps wife date May 27 White house 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,789 • Total comments across all topics: 281,506,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC