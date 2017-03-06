DC: Metro Completes Major Escalator Replacement Project at Woodley Park
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has completed a major capital project to replace six escalators at Woodley Park Station, including the three longest escalators in the District of Columbia. Metro's contractor, KONE, replaced the escalators two at a time in succession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
|Does Trumps wife date
|May 27
|White house
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC