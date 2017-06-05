DC mayor to sign order reaffirming support for Paris accord
" The mayor of the District of Columbia says she'll continue to follow the guidelines of the Paris climate change accord despite President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the pact. In a statement, the city says that on Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser will sign an order reaffirming the city's support for the agreement.
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
|Does Trumps wife date
|May 27
|White house
|1
