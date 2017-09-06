DC judge sentences man for courthouse holding cell assault new
A District of Columbia judge has sentenced a man to 17 years and six months in prison for sexually assaulting an inmate in a courthouse holding cell. D.C. Superior Court Judge Jose Lopez said security camera video that captured the assault "was like a horror movie," when he sentenced Jerome Holliway on Friday for the November attack.
