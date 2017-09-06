D.C. Spending $20,000 to PaintLGBTQ Murals on Storm Drains
The District of Columbia is spending $20,000 to pay artists to paint environmentally friendly, pro-LGBTQ murals on storm drains. Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled a "rainbow-colored crosswalk" on Friday to promote gay pride parades that are taking place in the city this weekend.
