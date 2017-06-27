D.C. Court Dismisses Class Action Bre...

D.C. Court Dismisses Class Action Breach of Contract Case Based on Policy Manual

9 hrs ago

It's unusual to see an employment class action based on breach of contract by nonunionized employees. A recent case from the District of Columbia involving the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority , reflects why, and highlights problems that occur when employees try to bring class-wide claims based on the employer's policy manuals.

Chicago, IL

