D.C. Councilman Denounces Arrest Of Black Teens Selling Water
Councilman Charles Allen , the head of the council's public safety committee, issued a letter claiming that the actions of the plainclothes U.S. Park Police officers were racially-charged and unnecessary. "While I understand the need to maintain consistency in permitted actions, I do not understand why the enforcement cannot take place with uniformed personnel and actions less severe than handcuffing individuals suspected of the sales," wrote Allen in the letter, according to the source.
