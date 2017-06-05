D.C. bar Shaw's Tavern to host a covfefe for the Comey hearing
A bar in the District of Columbia is about to do the most D.C. thing imaginable and host a covfefe in honor of James Comey's testimony before a Senate committee this week. D.C. bar Shaw's Tavern to host a covfefe for the Comey hearing A bar in the District of Columbia is about to do the most D.C. thing imaginable and host a covfefe in honor of James Comey's testimony before a Senate committee this week.
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
|Does Trumps wife date
|May 27
|White house
|1
