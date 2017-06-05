A bar in the District of Columbia is about to do the most D.C. thing imaginable and host a covfefe in honor of James Comey's testimony before a Senate committee this week. D.C. bar Shaw's Tavern to host a covfefe for the Comey hearing A bar in the District of Columbia is about to do the most D.C. thing imaginable and host a covfefe in honor of James Comey's testimony before a Senate committee this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.