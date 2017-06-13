Congressional Democrats sue Trump ove...

Congressional Democrats sue Trump over foreign payments

9 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

By JULIE BYKOWICZ Associated Press WASHINGTON - Democratic lawmakers are suing President Donald Trump over foreign money flowing into his global business empire. Almost 200 senators and representatives are plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging Trump is violating the so-called emoluments clause of the Constitution.

