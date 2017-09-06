Clark Neily to Lead Cato Criminal Justice Project
The Cato Institute today named Clark Neily as Vice President for Criminal Justice. Neily, a well-known and accomplished litigator and public speaker, has specialized in challenging government entities for unconstitutional incursions on the rights of individuals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cato Institute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|read this folks
|Jun 7
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC