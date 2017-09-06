Clark Neily to Lead Cato Criminal Jus...

Clark Neily to Lead Cato Criminal Justice Project

The Cato Institute today named Clark Neily as Vice President for Criminal Justice. Neily, a well-known and accomplished litigator and public speaker, has specialized in challenging government entities for unconstitutional incursions on the rights of individuals.

