Chaffetz: Members of Congress should get $30,000 stipends to afford homes in D.C.

12 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Washington a On his way out of Congress, Rep. Jason Chaffetz gave many District of Columbia residents another reason to gripe Tuesday when he called for members of Congress to receive a housing stipend of up to $30,000 a year. Chaffetz, R-Utah, who chaired the committee that has oversight of the nation's capital, said federal lawmakers have trouble stretching their $174,000 salaries to cover housing in Washington, which he called "one of the most expensive places in the world," and homes in their congressional districts.

