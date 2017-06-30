CFPB June 2017 "special edition" complaint report expands state-level data and analysis
The CFPB's June 2017 complaint report could serve as a call to arms to state attorneys general and regulators. Unlike the CFPB's prior monthly complaint reports, the June 2017 report does not highlight complaints about one product or complaints from consumers from one state.
