CBO: Senate GOP's healthcare bill pro...

CBO: Senate GOP's healthcare bill projected to get even more...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The Senate Republican healthcare plan's proposed cuts to Medicaid, one of the most contentious parts of the bill, get progressively steeper over time, according to a Congressional Budget Office analysis released Thursday. The nonpartisan CBO on Monday released its first analysis for the Senate bill , the Better Care Reconciliation Act, and estimated that provisions in the BCRA would result in $772 billion in cuts to Medicaid by 2026.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liar in chief .... Thu Civic Infidel 2
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko Thu Civic Infidel 3
Share The Wealth ! Thu Civic Infidel 2
people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r... Thu Civic Infidel 2
turn the camera on sean s what is white house h... Thu Civic Infidel 2
hope the democrats hold trump Thu Civic Infidel 2
mconnel loses heath care bill tomorrow Jun 22 releaseyourtaxes 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,929 • Total comments across all topics: 282,149,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC