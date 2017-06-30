CBO: Senate GOP's healthcare bill projected to get even more...
The Senate Republican healthcare plan's proposed cuts to Medicaid, one of the most contentious parts of the bill, get progressively steeper over time, according to a Congressional Budget Office analysis released Thursday. The nonpartisan CBO on Monday released its first analysis for the Senate bill , the Better Care Reconciliation Act, and estimated that provisions in the BCRA would result in $772 billion in cuts to Medicaid by 2026.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liar in chief ....
|Thu
|Civic Infidel
|2
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Thu
|Civic Infidel
|3
|Share The Wealth !
|Thu
|Civic Infidel
|2
|people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r...
|Thu
|Civic Infidel
|2
|turn the camera on sean s what is white house h...
|Thu
|Civic Infidel
|2
|hope the democrats hold trump
|Thu
|Civic Infidel
|2
|mconnel loses heath care bill tomorrow
|Jun 22
|releaseyourtaxes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC