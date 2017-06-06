Business Litigation Alert: 'Expect More. Pay More. No Sale for Target ...
Last week, Target announced that it reached a settlement of $18.5 million with attorney generals in 47 states and the District of Columbia over the massive security breach it suffered in 2013 . In the 2013 data breach, hackers were able to access names, credit card numbers, and additional information concerning approximately 40 million Target customers.
