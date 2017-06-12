Banklike data security rules for reta...

Banklike data security rules for retailers would reduce breaches

Read more: American Banker

Target's recent settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over the retailer's 2013 data breach brought to mind this well-known John F. Kennedy quote: "There are risks and costs to a program of action - but they are far less than the long-range cost of comfortable inaction." The $18 million settlement is in addition to $202 million in legal fees and other expenses resulting from the breach, in which hackers stole data from up to 40 million credit and debit cards of shoppers who had visited Target stores during the holiday season.

