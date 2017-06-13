Attorneys general hope to force Trump...

Attorneys general hope to force Trump financial disclosures

The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia hope a little-known clause in the Constitution will force President Donald Trump to separate himself from his businesses and release his tax returns and other financial information. The Justice Department said Friday that plaintiffs in a separate lawsuit over the clause did not suffer in any way and had no standing to sue.

