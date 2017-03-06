ATM Operators Sue Visa, MasterCard

ATM Operators Sue Visa, MasterCard

Yesterday Read more: CSP

Visa and MasterCard are the targets of a proposed national class-action lawsuit claiming that the card issuers' rules fix the price of ATM access fees, a restraint of trade the suit claims violates the antitrust laws. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by the National ATM Council and several independent operators of ATMs, alleges that Visa and MasterCard's network rules prohibit ATM operators from offering lower prices for transactions over PIN-debit networks that are not affiliated with Visa or MasterCard.

