Arrest warrants out for Turkish agents, others in DC melee
Pictures of people facing criminal charges are seen after a news conference in Washington, Thursday, June 15, 2017, about an May 16, 2017, altercation outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington during the visit of the Turkish president. Police say they've issued arrest warrants for a dozen Turkish security agents and two others accused of taking part in a violent altercation May 16 as Turkey's president visited Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Tue
|iowaboy2
|2
|read this folks
|Jun 7
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC