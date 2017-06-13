Arrest warrants out for Turkish agent...

Arrest warrants out for Turkish agents, others in DC melee

Pictures of people facing criminal charges are seen after a news conference in Washington, Thursday, June 15, 2017, about an May 16, 2017, altercation outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington during the visit of the Turkish president. Police say they've issued arrest warrants for a dozen Turkish security agents and two others accused of taking part in a violent altercation May 16 as Turkey's president visited Washington.

Chicago, IL

