AmeriHealth Caritas Selected to Continue Providing Medicaid Services in Our Nation's Capital
AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other integrated health care solutions , announced today that its Washington, D.C., affiliate, AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia, has been notified by the Department of Health Care Finance of its intent to award AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia a contract to continue its Medicaid managed care program. The program covers Medicaid eligible enrollees from the District Healthy Families Program, the District Healthcare Alliance Program and the Immigrant Children's Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|read this folks
|Jun 7
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC