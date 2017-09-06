AmeriHealth Caritas Selected to Continue Providing Medicaid Services in Our Nation's Capital

AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in Medicaid managed care and other integrated health care solutions , announced today that its Washington, D.C., affiliate, AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia, has been notified by the Department of Health Care Finance of its intent to award AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia a contract to continue its Medicaid managed care program. The program covers Medicaid eligible enrollees from the District Healthy Families Program, the District Healthcare Alliance Program and the Immigrant Children's Program.

