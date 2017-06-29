AmeriHealth Caritas District of Colum...

AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia Market President Karen Dale

AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia Market President Karen Dale Honored as One of Our Nation's Capital's 100 Most Influential People in the Hispanic Community Karen Dale, market president of AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia , a Medicaid managed care plan serving the District of Columbia and a member of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies , has been named to the 2017 DC Powermeter 100 list by El Tiempo Latino. Pictured above: AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia Market President Karen Dale accepting her award at the inaugural Powermeter 100 in Washington, an event that recognized 100 of the most influential individuals in Hispanic communities throughout Washington D.C., northern Virginia, and suburban Maryland.

