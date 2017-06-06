American schools teach climate change differently in every state - except these 19
Last week, President Trump announced the US will pull out of the Paris climate agreement , saying the deal was unfair to American businesses. Trump's speech didn't mention his own thoughts on climate change, and White House officials refused to answer questions about his belief in the overwhelming evidence that humans are contributing to climate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|read this folks
|19 hr
|whos got the money
|1
|liar in chief ....
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy1
|1
|hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|1
|hillary would had won the election without russ...
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|Trumps a nut
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|2
|many lies told by trump
|Jun 1
|nutty buddy
|3
|who the f*** is kim jung il's
|Jun 1
|x north korean 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC