American schools teach climate change...

American schools teach climate change differently in every state - except these 19

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Last week, President Trump announced the US will pull out of the Paris climate agreement , saying the deal was unfair to American businesses. Trump's speech didn't mention his own thoughts on climate change, and White House officials refused to answer questions about his belief in the overwhelming evidence that humans are contributing to climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
read this folks 19 hr whos got the money 1
liar in chief .... Jun 1 nutty buddy1 1
hillarys own "pr person" says she's wacko Jun 1 nutty buddy 1
hillary would had won the election without russ... Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
Trumps a nut Jun 1 nutty buddy 2
many lies told by trump Jun 1 nutty buddy 3
who the f*** is kim jung il's Jun 1 x north korean 2 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,346 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC