Amend state school code to reflect re...

Amend state school code to reflect realities of charter funding

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: District Administration

Over the last three decades charter schools have become one of the most widespread reforms within the American education system. First to conceptualize them in the 1970s was Professor Ray Budde, who saw in charter schools an opportunity to reorganize districts and "provide teachers increased responsibility over curriculum and instruction in exchange for a greater degree of accountability for student achievement."

Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
turn the camera on sean s what is white house h... Mon call congressman 1
people ask congressman who will lose medicaid r... Mon impeach trump 1
mconnel loses heath care bill tomorrow Jun 22 releaseyourtaxes 1
Work from home (internet analyst) Jun 20 Truckee 1
Christie sold Out NJ to a corrupt Boss for deca... Jun 18 Pastor 1
Christie most hated governor in American History Jun 18 Take Heed 1
Share The Wealth ! Jun 16 Frank Underwood 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,273 • Total comments across all topics: 282,065,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC