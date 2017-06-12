AG Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate intelligence committee: 4 key takeaways
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is a star player in two key controversies about the Trump administration: the investigation into Donald Trump campaign's connections with Russia and whether the president improperly interfered in an FBI investigation. Sessions was asked about all of this under oath Tuesday by the Senate Intelligence Committee, the lead congressional committee on Russia.
