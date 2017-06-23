ACLU sues DC police over violence at anti-Trump rally

After independent photojournalist Shay Horse was arrested during protests against the inauguration of right-wing US President Donald Trump , he said his treatment at the hands of police "felt like rape". At a news conference in the US capital last week, Horse recalled police officers aggressively examining his rectum and gripping his testicles while "other officers laughed" after he was detained on January 20, Inauguration Day.

