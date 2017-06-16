'A wake-up call': Kentucky Republican warns colleagues to ...
Appearing of "Fox & Friends," Kentucky Congressman Tom Massie said that all lawmakers should arm themselves following the shooting at a ballpark this week that put fellow Republican Rep. Steve Scalise in the hospital. Speaking with host Abby Huntsman, Massie said that lawmakers are putting themselves at risk when they go out on public and should get a concealed carry permit and arm themselves - including when they face angry constituents at town halls.
