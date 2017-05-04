Young adults' perceptions of marijuan...

Young adults' perceptions of marijuana, cigarette and e-cigarette...

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

When young people consider the potential harm of tobacco and marijuana products, their assessment may be based on mistaken beliefs about the risks of various ingredients and methods of ingesting the substances, according to a study led by a tobacco researcher from the School of Public Health at Georgia State University. The study participants "gauged harms in nuanced ways, with criteria for judging harm differing between tobacco and marijuana products and comparing them with alcohol, illicit drugs and pharmaceuticals," the researchers said in the article "Perceived harms and benefits of tobacco, marijuana and electronic vaporizers among young adults in Colorado: Implications for health education and research."

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
many lies told by trump Thu fair vote for dem... 1
trump has told may lies Thu fair vote for dem... 1
trump would you let putin Wed trump is evil man 1
Trumps a nut May 1 Trumpblastet 1
TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen ! Apr 29 ladies read it 3
100 day make history whats going on in white house Apr 27 has trump got the... 2
News Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud... Apr 25 CodeTalker 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,196 • Total comments across all topics: 280,805,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC