Young adults' perceptions of marijuana, cigarette and e-cigarette...
When young people consider the potential harm of tobacco and marijuana products, their assessment may be based on mistaken beliefs about the risks of various ingredients and methods of ingesting the substances, according to a study led by a tobacco researcher from the School of Public Health at Georgia State University. The study participants "gauged harms in nuanced ways, with criteria for judging harm differing between tobacco and marijuana products and comparing them with alcohol, illicit drugs and pharmaceuticals," the researchers said in the article "Perceived harms and benefits of tobacco, marijuana and electronic vaporizers among young adults in Colorado: Implications for health education and research."
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|many lies told by trump
|Thu
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump has told may lies
|Thu
|fair vote for dem...
|1
|trump would you let putin
|Wed
|trump is evil man
|1
|Trumps a nut
|May 1
|Trumpblastet
|1
|TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen !
|Apr 29
|ladies read it
|3
|100 day make history whats going on in white house
|Apr 27
|has trump got the...
|2
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|Apr 25
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC