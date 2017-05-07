Why doesn't anyone know we're incredibly close to replacing the...
It's been six months since the divisive 2016 election, and America's ritualistic, obligatory bitching about the Electoral College is already fading in the face of nascent policy battles. That's the cycle: Every four years we rend our garments only to have off-season outcries over new executive orders or legislation distract us before we can achieve any kind of major structural changes.
